The first change of the year to the District of Muskoka’s fire danger rating has been made.

It’s now set at its lowest level, meaning that no daytime burning is allowed in the Muskoka. Fire Prevention Officer for the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department Mike Vadlja adds that small fires are allowed.

No daytime burning means you’re not allowed to start a fire between 8 AM and 6 PM.

He says that the fire season in Muskoka runs from April 1st to October 31st. Vadlja says the six fire departments work together to verify the rating daily and make any necessary changes to it.

If you have any questions about the fire rating in Muskoka, reach out to your local fire department.