Ontario will announce a province-wide lockdown starting Saturday at Midnight according to multiple sources.

The province will use its ‘emergency-brake” to place all 34 public health units under Grey-Lockdown for at least one month.

Multiple news outlets are reporting that patios will be forced to close, essential retail can open at half capacity and non-essential retail at 25 percent capacity.

Religious services will be allowed at 15 percent capacity, personal care and fitness will have to close and schools will remain open next week.