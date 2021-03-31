The local health unit reported two new COVID-19 cases and one recovery from the District of Muskoka on Wednesday.

That places the district at five active cases with one new case reported from Bracebridge, and one case and one recovery reported from Muskoka Lakes.

As of Wednesday afternoon, three cases remain active from Bracebridge and two from Muskoka Lakes.

Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported a total of 41 new cases today, 39 of which from Simcoe County.

The health unit administered over 3,800 vaccines on Tuesday, bringing the region’s total shots given to over 93,000 COVID-19 vaccines.