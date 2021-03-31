Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce says spring break will go ahead in April.

Lecce says parents want certainty and the pandemic has caused a lot of disruption.

The break, which usually takes place in March, was postponed until the week of April 12th.

When students return after the break, Lecce says enhanced safety measures will be in place with more details to be announced in the coming days.

As to if students may return to learning at home depending on what Premier Doug Ford announces on Thursday, Lecce says their full commitment is to have students return to class after the break and adds schools have been safe throughout the pandemic.