We’ll know tomorrow what further restrictions Ontarians will have to deal with heading into the Easter weekend.

Premier Doug Ford told reporters today to “stay tuned”, just one day after he said he would not hesitate to lockdown the province again.

Yesterday, Ford warned residents not to make plans for Easter citing his concerns about the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases.

For the seventh day in a row, the province has reported over 2,000 cases daily with just over 23-hundred reported today. For the first time since the pandemic began, there are 421 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units throughout the province.

Ford says he has locked things down before and he won’t hesitate to do it again, using his now-famous phrase “everything is on the table.”