Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he won’t hesitate to cancel AstraZeneca in “half a heart-beat” if it’s going to put anyone at harm.

Ford says he’s getting advice from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization and says he’d rather wait for Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson “than roll the dice on AstraZeneca.”

It comes as NACI is expected to announce a change in recommendations on Monday afternoon to pause AstraZeneca vaccines for those under 55 because of issues related to blood clots seen in some recipients.

Ford says he doesn’t feel anyone who has already received the vaccine has taken any chances and he adds the issues with the vaccine are in people age 35 and younger.