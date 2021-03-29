The Active Living Centre in Huntsville will be open on Good Friday (April 2) from 9 am to 1 pm, instead of its regular 9 am to 4 pm schedule. The centre will be closed on Easter Monday (April 5).

The Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) COVID-19 Assessment Centre located in the portable behind the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital Site in Bracebridge will be open Easter Monday from 9 am to 5 pm but closed on Good Friday.

On Tuesday, April 6, MAHC’s Bracebridge Assessment Centre is adjusting its hours of operation to 8 am to 4 pm Monday to Friday. The change in operating hours are being done to better align the laboratory pickup of COVID-19 swabs for processing, which supports more timely reporting of test results.

To get tested for COVID-19, you still have to book an appointment.