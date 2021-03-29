Police say the theft happened on Sunday at the Shoppers Drug Mart on King William Street in Huntsville.

Police say the man suspected to be involved in this incident stole men’s cologne products valued at about $300.

The OPP says the male suspect was wearing a black, purple and white FXR snowmobile jacket with the hood up on his head, blue jeans and black winter boots.

If you have any details on this incident you can call the Huntsville OPP Detachment at 705-789-5551 or the OPP Provincial Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122.