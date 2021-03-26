The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 in Muskoka, but three recoveries.

It drops the active case count to four locally.

A total of 259 cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported locally with 252 people going on to recover.

Over 80,000 vaccines have now been administered locally after 2,726 were administered in the last 24 hours.

The Health Unit is reporting 29 new cases of variants of concern Friday, raising the active total to 222. A total of 1,130 have been reported in Simcoe Muskoka.