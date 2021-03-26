The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) has placed a flood watch on for the Parry Sound District, which includes the District of Muskoka and the north-west portion of Haliburton County.

It will remain in effect until Wednesday, March 31st.

“Higher water levels and flow conditions are anticipated as a result of melting snow, and precipitation moving through the area,” MNRF officials report. “Weather forecasts have been updated to suggest 20 to 40 millimetres, with some areas receiving up to 50 millimetres of precipitation (on March 26th). Another 10 to 15 millimetres of precipitation is forecast over the weekend. Residents are reminded to keep a close watch on conditions and regularly check for updated messages.”

Officials say that flows are “quickly increasing” in area watercourses and lake levels are rising, making localized flooding possible in flood-prone areas.

It’s also being recommended that residents use caution around any bodies of water and keep a close eye on children and pets. “MNRF also advises extreme caution when using forest access roads for outdoor activities as they may become seasonally inundated with water, are prone to washouts and may become impassible due to localized flooding,” officials added.