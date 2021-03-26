Ontario is reporting over 2,100 new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row.

The province added 2,169 cases on Friday with seventy-eight per cent in the hot spots around the GTHA and Ottawa.

The death toll is now at 7,292 after another 12 people died while the recovery rate is at 93 per cent.

Test positivity, the percentage of tests coming back positive, is at 3.8 per cent.

Over 53,000 tests were done over the last 24 hours and over 82,000 vaccines given.

There are thirty-six new cases of the B.1.17 variant with the total now at 1,494, nine new B.1.351 variant case bringing that total to 60 and four new P.1 variant cases with that total now at 58.