Ontario is in a “precarious situation” when it comes to COVID-19 trends.

The province’s Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe said she is concerned with increases in daily cases, hospitalizations and intensive care admissions.

Asked whether the province should be vaccinating migrant agri-food workers as they arrive in the country, Dr.Yaffe said if the federal government doesn’t do it, Ontario probably will.

Dr. Yaffe was also asked about outdoor sports activities and when Ontarians could see its return.

She said the province’s health measures table is actively looking at these outdoor activities as the Summer kicks in but did not mention any planned changes.