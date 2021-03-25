The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is reporting two new cases and four recoveries in Muskoka in its latest update.

The active case count remains at seven locally.

Two cases were also moved from a different region to Georgian Bay, but they are not counted in the active case count.

The cases are:

A man from Huntsville under the age of 18. SMDHU reports he got the virus through close contact with another positive case.

A man from Gravenhurst between the ages of 35 and 44. The Health Unit says his case is related to an outbreak. This case was first reported on February 28th .

A woman from Georgian Bay between the ages of 65 and 79. She is reported by the Health Unit to have gotten it through close contact with a positive case. This case was originally reported on March 12th.

A man from Georgian Bay between the ages of 35 and 44. The Health Unit says he got the virus through recent travel. The case was originally reported on March 8th.

There have been 90 cases of the novel coronavirus reported in Huntsville with five active. In Gravenhurst, none of the 49 cases that have been reported are considered active by the Health Unit. For Georgian Bay, 17 cases have been reported, but only one is active.

A total of 259 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Muskoka with 249 people recovering.

SMDHU officials administered 3,993 vaccines in the last 24 hours, adding to the 77,340 shots that have now been given out in Simcoe Muskoka.

Another 24 cases of variants of concern (VOC) were reported, bringing the active total of 215. In total, 1,101 VOC cases have been reported in Simcoe Muskoka.