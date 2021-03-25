The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) says that anyone 70 or older can now pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Local health officials add that any remaining healthcare workers as identified by the Ministry of Health can pre-register as well through SMDHU’s website.

“As Phase two begins to roll out, adults 70 and older join all healthcare workers, essential caregivers of residents in long-term care and retirement homes, adult recipients of chronic home care, and faith leaders with increased risk of exposure as those who are eligible to pre-register,” health officials say. Pre-registration continues for all Indigenous adults and their household members 16 or older.

“Once a person has pre-registered on the health unit website they will be placed in the queue to receive a vaccine appointment,” officials explain. “They will be sent an email invitation from the province with a booking code to book their appointment on the provincial booking system. Both first and second dose appointments will be generated at this time.”

As of SMDHU’s latest update, 73,263 in its medical region have been vaccinated.