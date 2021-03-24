The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) has issued this heads up for Parry Sound and Muskoka District, as well as a north-west portion in Haliburton County.

They say these areas can expect to see 25-35mm of rain between today and Friday.

They also add that residents and visitors should exercise caution when near water and maintain close supervision of children and pets.

The MNRF also advised extreme caution when using forest access roads for outdoor activities as they may become flooded with water.

Written by Alain Quevillon