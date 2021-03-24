The Ford government says its 2021 budget focuses on the health and well being of the people of Ontario.

The $186.1 billion budget, unveiled Wednesday afternoon, shows a $33.1 billion deficit which likely won’t be paid back before 2029.

It includes $6.7 billion in spending for pandemic-related measures and also offers a third round of payments through the Ontario COVID-19 Child Benefit.

The benefit is being doubled to $400 per child and $500 for each child with special needs.

The budget also includes an additional $1.8 billion for hospitals in the province along with $650 million for long-term care in 2021.