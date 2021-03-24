No new recoveries were reported Wednesday by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU), but one Gravenhurst case was moved to a different Health Unit.

The active case count is now at seven locally.

A total of 255 cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported locally with 245 people recovering.

SMDHU administered 2,355 vaccines on Tuesday, adding to the 73,263 shots that have been administered in its medical region.

Another 53 cases of variants of concern (VOCs) were added as well, raising the active total of VOCs to 222. Another 763 tests have screened positive for a VOC, but are awaiting further confirmation to figure out which variant they are.