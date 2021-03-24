Ontario is reporting over 1,500 new COVID-19 cases for the eighth straight day.

The province added 1,571 new cases on Wednesday with fifty-seven per cent in the hot spots around the GTHA.

Ten more people have died with the province’s death toll now at 7,263.

Over 311,000 more people have recovered with the recovery rate at 93 per cent.

Test positivity, the percentage of tests coming back positive, is at 3.8 per cent.

Over 51,000 tests were done over the last 24 hours and over 72,000 vaccines were given.

There are thirty new cases of the B.1.17 variant with the total now at 1,389, three new B.1.351 variant cases bringing that total to 50 and ten new P.1 variant cases with that total now at 47.