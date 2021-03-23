Huntsville Council voted in favour of the motion on Monday night.

The motion allows Huntsville businesses to either expand or create a patio as long as they follow the proper building, fire, Alcohol Gaming Commission of Ontario codes and any other conditions the town deems necessary to safely operate an outdoor patio.

This motion was first passed last year to help businesses find a way to survive throughout the pandemic.

They can continue to create or expand their patios until the end of the year.