Ontario’s reporting over 1,500 new COVID-19 cases for a seventh straight day.

The province added 1,546 new cases on Tuesday with sixty-one per cent in the hot spots around the GTHA.

The death toll in the province is now at 7,253 after another nine people died.

Over 309,000 more people have recovered with the recovery rate at 93 per cent.

Test positivity, the percentage of tests coming back positive, is the highest its been since late January at 5.7 per cent.

Over 32,000 tests were done in the last 24 hours and over 50,000 vaccines were given.

There are nineteen new cases of the B.1.17 variant bringing the total to 1,359, one B.1.351 variant case was removed with that total now at 47 and there was one new P.1 variant cases with the total now at 37.