The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has added two new cases of COVID-19 in Huntsville.

With three people recovering, it drops the active case count to 12 locally.

The new cases are:

A woman from Huntsville between the ages of 65 and 79. The cause is still under investigation.

A man from Huntsville between the ages of 45 and 64. His case is also still under investigation.

There have been a total of 89 cases of the novel coronavirus reported in Huntsville with seven still active. A total of 257 cases have been reported in Muskoka with 242 going on to recover.

In Simcoe Muskoka, 63,351 people have now been vaccinated after an additional 1,422 people got a shot on Thursday. During Ontario’s Technical briefing Thursday, it was revealed that our region will get just under 30,000 vaccines next week from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

The Health Unit added 38 new cases of variants of concern (VOC) within its medical region. There are now 160 active cases of VOCs. A total of 916 have been reported in Simcoe Muskoka.