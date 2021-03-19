The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) will remain in the Red-Control zone, according to the provincial government.

In a shift of policy in its reopening framework as of Saturday the province will now allow restaurants and bars in the Red-Control Zone to serve people inside up to 50-percent of their capacity or a maximum of 50 people. Contact information for patrons will continue to be taken.

But, you will not be able to have dinner with friends as the new rules state that indoor dining seating will be unlimited to members of the same household with exemptions for people who live alone or caregivers.

Essential stores like grocery stores will continue to only be allowed 75-percent capacity. Other retailers like liquor stores will be allowed to open to 50-percent capacity. All stores must post what their capacity limits are and must enforce passive screening of customers.

Events organized at your home, in a backyard, or park and at staff business facilities are limited to five people inside and 25 outside.

Gyms can open, but only 10 people are allowed inside at one time and three meters of distance is required in areas with exercise equipment. The regulations allow for 25 people outside. Screening is also required for anyone going to a fitness centre.

At personal care businesses, all guests will be screened before entering.

Visitor restrictions will be in place at long-term care homes in public health regions that are in the Red-Control level. Only one caregiver is allowed to visit a resident at one time. Examples of caregivers include family members or friends, privately hired caregivers or paid companions. General visitors aren’t allowed to visit. Caregivers must also show that they have received a negative COVID-19 test in the past week and verbally attest to not having tested positive since then. They can also show a negative antigen test result from the day of the visit.

SMDHU was first put in the Red-Control zone on March 1st after being in the Grey-Lockdown zone for one week.