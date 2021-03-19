Grade 10 and 11 students with the Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) will not be taking the Ontario Secondary School Literacy Test (OSSLT) this year.

The requirement for the graduating class of 2021 to take the OSSLT was waived by the Ministry of Education.

While the Ministry said an online version is being field-tested, Communications Officer for TLDSB Sinead Fegan says the school board has chosen not to participate this year. The field-test is being done with students in grades 10 and 11 as well as non-graduating grade 12s. If passed, it will go toward their transcript. The online test is not required for graduating students.

Meanwhile, there is no word yet on what the plan is for the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board. Manager for Communications and Strategic Initiatives Pauline Stevenson says they are still consulting with parents and other stakeholders on what the plan should be. “We will communicate with our staff and families when we have something finalized,” she tells the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom.