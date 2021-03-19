Ontario is reporting its highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases in nearly two months.

The province added 1,745 cases Friday with sixty-three per cent in the hot spots around the GTHA.

The only other day that saw a higher count over the last two months was due to a data error.

Another ten people have died bringing the provincial death toll to 7,212.

Over 304,000 more people have recovered with the recovery rate staying steady at 94 per cent.

Test positivity, the percentage of tests coming back positive, is at 3.3 per cent.

A new single-day record was set with over 56,000 tests done over the last 24 hours.

Over 61,000 vaccines were given.

There are thirty-nine new cases of the B.1.17 variant bringing the total to 1,175, one new B.1.351 variant case with that total now at 48 and P.1 variant cases remained unchanged with a total of 35.