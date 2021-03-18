Ontario’s seven-day average for COVID-19 cases, deaths and percent positivity is on the rise.

On Thursday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams said the province is also starting to see an increase in COVID-related intensive care admissions.

Dr. Williams said Ontario now has 1,136 confirmed cases of the B1.1.7 variant originally found in the UK, 47 cases of the B1.351 originally found in South Africa and 35 of the P.1 variant originally found in Brazil.

Dr. Williams urged “extra caution” in the next few weeks.

He says the province is having some effect on slowing the spread of variants but they still continue to rise.