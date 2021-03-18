The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is reporting a new case in Georgian Bay for the first time since March 7th.

It raises the active case count in Muskoka to 13.

The new case is:

A man from Georgian Bay between the ages of 65 and 79. SMDHU reports he got the virus through close contact with another positive case.

There are now two active cases of the virus in Georgian Bay with 15 cases reported overall.

In Muskoka, it’s the 255th case to be reported. Of those, 239 people have recovered.

The Health Unit has now vaccinated over 60,000 people after a record-breaking 2,559 were given the shot in the last 24 hours.

Another 33 cases of variants of concern were added, raising the active total to 160 in Simcoe Muskoka. A total of 886 cases of VOCs have been reported by SMDHU.