During Thursday’s Ontario Technical Briefing, provincial officials reported that over 30,000 vaccination appointments have been booked by residents in Simcoe Muskoka as of March 17th at 6 PM.

In the next seven days, Simcoe Muskoka will be getting 17,555 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 11,500 of Moderna’s. For the latter, 3,900 are coming next week with the remaining 7,600 coming the week of March 29th.

This week government officials said SMDHU received 7,020 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

To date, Simcoe Muskoka has received 61,815 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, 4,600 of Moderna’s, and 4,500 of AstraZeneca’s.

Government officials also confirmed that that 98-percent of long-term care (LTC) residents have now been vaccinated. That accounts for 3,100 of the 58,698 residents that have gotten a dose of the shot, according to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s latest update. Over 2,900 LTC residents are now fully vaccinated.

It was also noted during the briefing that an additional 900 doses have been provided in primary care settings as of Wednesday morning.

SMDHU’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Charles Gardner noted on Tuesday that Simcoe Muskoka has been marked by the province as an area that will get additional vaccine shipments. Government officials said during the briefing that it’s due to the higher rate of transmission and hospitalizations compared to other parts of Ontario.