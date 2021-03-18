Ontario is reporting over 1,500 new COVID-19 cases for a second straight day.

The province added 1,553 cases on Thursday with fifty-six per cent in the hot spots around the GTHA.

Another 15 people have died bringing the provincial death toll to 7,202.

Across the province, 303,493 more people recovered over the last day with the recovery rate at 94 per cent.

Test positivity, the percentage of tests coming back positive, is at 3.1 per cent.

Officials say over 58,000 tests were completed over the last 24 hours and 58,119 vaccines were given, just short of a new record.

There are two new cases of the B.1.17 variant bringing the total to 1,136, no new B.1.351 variant cases with the total remaining at 47 and one new P.1 variant case bringing that total to 35.