The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has added three new cases of COVID-19 in Muskoka.

The active case count has risen to 12 though because only one person has recovered since the Health Unit’s last update.

The new cases are:

A man from Huntsville under the age of 18. SMDHU reports he got the virus through close contact with another positive case.

A woman from Muskoka Lakes between the ages of 45 and 64. The cause is still under investigation.

A man from Muskoka Lakes between the ages of 18 and 34. The Health Unit says he got the virus through close contact through another positive case.

There have been a total of 87 cases of COVID-19 in Huntsville with seven considered active. In Muskoka Lakes, there have been 53 cases with four active ones. Throughout Muskoka, 254 cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported by the Health Unit with 269 people recovering.

SMDHU has now vaccinated 58,698 people within its medical region after giving 1,263 more people a shot on Tuesday.

The Health Unit is reporting 11 new cases of variants of concern (VOC), but the active VOC case count is down to 155. A total of 861 VOCs have been reported in Simcoe Muskoka. Of those, 601 are still awaiting confirmation on what VOC they are.