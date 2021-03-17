Ontario is reporting over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the eleventh day in a row.

The province added 1,508 cases over the last day which is the highest number of daily cases reported in a month, not counting the days where data “catch ups” accounted for higher case numbers.

Fifty-nine per cent of Wednesday’s cases are in the hot spots around the GTHA.

The province’s death toll is now at 7,187 after another 14 people died.

Another 302,257 people have recovered with the recovery rate up to 97 per cent.

Test positivity, the percentage of tests coming back positive, is at 3.5 per cent.

Officials say 49, 128 tests were done in the last 24 hours and 58,202 vaccines were given which is a new single-day record.

There are three new cases of the B.1.17 variant bringing the total to 1,134, one more B.1.351 variant case bringing that total to 47 and the P.1 variant case number remains unchanged at 34.