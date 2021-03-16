Non-profit tourism, culture, sport and recreation organizations are getting a $105-million boost from Ontario.

The Minister of Heritage, Tourism and Sports Industries, Lisa MacLeod said the financial support, coming through the Community Building Fund, will be administered by the Ontario Trillium Foundation through two program streams.

The $55-million operating funding stream opens on March 31st and provides community non-profits with help sustaining operations and creating new experiences and events such as trail systems, heritage attractions, and winter activities.

The $50-million capital funding stream goes live later in the year and will go to municipalities and non-profit organizations to carry out sports and recreation facility retrofits and rehabilitation to meet COVID-19 public health protocol requirements and local community needs.