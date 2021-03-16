The active case count has dropped by seven in Muskoka after the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) added no new cases Tuesday, but did report six people recovered from getting the virus.

The active case count is now at 10 locally.

A total of 251 cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Muskoka with 238 people now recovering.

In the last 24 hours, 908 people were vaccinated against the virus, adding to the 57,073 that have gotten a shot since the vaccine became available in Simcoe Muskoka.

SMDHU is reporting 21 new cases of variants of concern (VOC) putting the active total of VOCs at 171 in its medical region. A total of 850 VOC cases have been reported in Simcoe Muskoka.