Canadore College is part of an Ontario-wide coalition that is sequencing and characterizing coronavirus strains that are affecting people in the province.

The world-leading research team, ONCoV Genomics Coalition was brought together by Ontario Genomics, an organization funded by the Ontario government. Canadore, through its Genomics Lab, is the only college in the coalition.

“The Genomics Lab and the Functional Genomics and Clinical Consultation program has been working to train post-graduate students from colleges and universities about how to conduct and analyze the triple gene qPCR test for COVID-19, and how to perform sequencing on the viral genomes as part of the curriculum,” said Coordinator of Canadore’s Genomics Lab David Villeneuve.

The sequencing of the viral genomes allows the Ontario government to not only detect the variants of concern (VOC) but also to determine the potential point of origin of the virus as it enters a community.

“The Genomics Lab at Canadore College is excited to be a part of the ONCoV Genomics Coalition,” Villeneuve said. “We look forward to being able to support the sequencing of positive patient samples in northern Ontario. The results of such sequencing would support the work of partners who are experts in genomic analysis to determine if there are any variants of concern circulating in our communities. There is also an initiative to sequence the positive patients as well as to find out if there’s a particularly deadly combination of human genes and viral genes that make people more sensitive to that viral infection.”

Canadore’s participation in the ONCoV Genomics Coalition provides exposure to the College and its partners for the investment in the Genomics Lab.

“It establishes Canadore as an innovative and capable northern Ontario partner in the fight against COVID-19 and provides an incredible platform for the training and recruitment of current and future students interested in this field,” said Canadore’s Dean of Environmental Studies and Health Sciences Letitia Nadalin Penno. “It links Canadore College to some of the most significant research-based organizations in Southern Ontario.”

Written by Brad Aubin