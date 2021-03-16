An error message some people encountered while booking their vaccination appointment through Ontario’s new portal has been taken care of.

“The ministry had been informed that some individuals were receiving an error message during the booking process. This technical issue has now been resolved,” a Ministry of Health (MOH) spokesperson shared with the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom.

Another issue that some were running into in Muskoka was that not all of the vaccination clinic locations within the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s medical region were loaded into the portal in time for its launch. Officials with the Health Unit said Monday the issue would be solved by the end of the day.

Ontario’s vaccine booking portal went live Monday morning. The ministry says over 92,000 appointments were booked as of 3 PM Monday.

While booking appointments online, some people reported receiving an error message that their form had been “tampered with.”

The MOH says the technical issue was investigated and resolved.

Premier Doug Ford defended his government’s booking system on Monday, saying he “respectfully disagrees” that there are no glitches.

The premier added anyone having issues with booking should contact the province’s helpline at 1-888-999-6488. You are also able to book an appointment online.

Appointments have been made available to those over the age of 80 for vaccinations scheduled to begin next week. When everyone in the demographic is offered a vaccine, appointments will then be offered to those over 75, descending by five-year increments after that.

With files from Greg Bowman