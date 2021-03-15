Ontario Premier Doug Ford is defending the province’s COVID-19 vaccine booking portal.

It comes as some people across the province reported technical glitches with the portal that went live on Monday.

Ford says he “respectfully disagrees” that glitches are an issue and he says there’s a 1-800 number set up for anyone requiring assistance with booking an appointment.

The online booking system went live as of 8 o’clock Monday morning and showed over 8,000 people in the queue for an appointment shortly after.

Those who qualify can visit the online portal or call the hotline that has been set up to book their appointment.

Meanwhile, Ford also announced on Monday that Retired General Rick Hillier, the head of Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine task force, hasn’t agreed to remain in the appointment when it expires on March 31st.

Hillier was appointed to the position in November.