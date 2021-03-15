The 43 and 48 year-olds from Hamilton, were in a vehicle together and got pulled over on Sunday by Huntsville OPP Officers because; according to police, the vehicle was travelling at 132km/h in a 100km/h zone.

Police say as they walked up to the vehicle, they could smell cannabis. After further investigation, Police say, they found a large amount of drugs valued at over $9000, weapons and money. A total of 14 grams of cannabis, 58 grams of cocaine, 86 grams of hashish, a spring assisted knife, expandable baton, brass knuckles and $2,720 in Canadian currency were also seized.

The 43-year-old is facing the following charges:

Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking- cocaine contrary to section 5(2) of the Control Drugs and Substances Act.

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 contrary to section 354 (1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling contrary to section 10(2) of the Cannabis Act.

The 48-year-old is being charged with:

Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking- cocaine contrary to section 5(2) of the Control Drugs and Substances Act.

Possession of a schedule 1 substance- opioid contrary to section 4(1) of the Control Drugs and Substances Act.

Possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling contrary to section 10(2) of the Cannabis Act.

Carrying a concealed weapon contrary to section 90 of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon contrary to section 93(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

They now have a court appearance scheduled in April.