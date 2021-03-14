Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is ready to roll out more COVID-19 vaccinations.

It comes as Ontario is set to launch its provincial online booking portal for those 80 and older at 8 o’clock Monday morning.

Only those born in 1941 or earlier, or those assisting them, are currently allowed to use the portal to book appointments at mass immunization clinics across the province.

Officials say they anticipate opening up appointments to those 75 and older by early April or earlier if they receive more vaccines.

Ford says the province can do 150,000 vaccines a day but they need more vaccines from the federal government.

If you need assistance with booking you can call 1-888-999-6488.

You can click here to go to the portal.