Ontario is vaccinating at about a third of its true capacity.

House Leader Paul Calandra blames uncertainty around the federal vaccine supply saying “it’s time for Ottawa to deliver.”

Calandra said the province does not currently have enough vaccines for mass vaccination clinics.

He said, “We could administer 150,000 doses a day we just need the vaccines in order to do that and as I said, as optimistic as I am, and as hopeful as I was when I heard of the (Federal) announcement today we’ve been disappointed in the past, but we are ready to go in the province of Ontario,”

Calandra also called on Ottawa for more information on how many AstraZeneca and Janssen doses Ontario is getting.

He says the main message he is trying to convey is that Ontario is ready for more vaccines.