For the first time since March 3rd, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 in Muskoka.

They are reporting two new recoveries so the active case count has dropped to 22 locally.

There have been a total of 250 cases of the coronavirus in Muskoka with 225 people now having recovered.

SMDHU has added 33 new cases of variants of concern (VOC), leaving the active number of VOCs at 132.

In total, 243 people have tested positive for B.1.1.7 – the variant originating in the UK, while seven have tested positive for P.1 – which originated in Brazil, and one for B.1.351 – the variant originally from South Africa. There are 508 cases of VOCs that need further testing before it can be determined what variant they are.

In the last 24 hours, 1,036 vaccines have been administered by the Health Unit, adding to the 53,660 shots that have been given out since the vaccine was made available locally.