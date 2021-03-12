In lieu of a physical awards ceremony, the Bracebridge Chamber of Commerce will be handing outs its annual awards virtually every Friday.

“We want to have some good news out there,” Executive Director of Bracebridge Chamber of Commerce Brenda Rhodes says. “We want to celebrate the businesses that have done an amazing job in our community.”

The 2020 awards ceremony was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so this year’s ceremony will be a carryover. Rhodes says the nominees will be the same ones that would have been up for awards last year. They will be presented every Friday starting on March 12th at 2 PM. The first awards to be handed out will be for New Business of the Year and Service Provider of the Year.

On March 19th, the award for Established Business of the Year will be presented.

Rhodes says the other awards include Young Entrepreneur, Home Based Business, Female and Male Business Person of the Year awards, as well as the awards for Accessibility, Excellent Customer Service, Outstanding Contribution to Bracebridge. The dates for when those awards will be handed out haven’t been announced yet.

“Normally we have a 200 person sit-down dinner for the awards,” she says. This year it will be done virtually through the Chamber’s Facebook page at 2 PM every Friday.