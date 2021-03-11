The active case count has risen by one in Muskoka after three new cases and five recoveries were reported Thursday by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

The active case count is now 24 locally.

The new cases are:

A woman from Huntsville between the ages of 18 and 34. The cause is still under investigation.

A man from Huntsville between the ages of 35 and 44. SMDHU says he got the virus through close contact with another positive case.

A man from Huntsville between the ages of 18 and 34. He also got COVID-19 through close contact.

Public Health Promoter Kara Tomson-Ryczko tells the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom that three cases previously assigned to Simcoe County were reclassified as Muskoka cases.

In Huntsville, 86 cases of COVID-19 have now been reported. Of those, 18 are considered active. A total of 250 cases have been reported in Muskoka since the pandemic began with 223 people recovering.

In the last 24 hours, 932 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Simcoe Muskoka, adding to the 52,620 shots that have been given out.

SMDHU is reporting 30 new cases of variants of concern (VOC) in its medical region. There are now 132 active cases of VOCs.

In total 735 people have tested positive for a VOC, which includes 236 cases of B.1.1.7 – the variant originally from the UK, seven cases of P.1 – the variant originating in Brazil, and one case of B.1.351 – the variant originally from South Africa. Another 491 have tested positive for a VOC, but are awaiting confirmation on which one.