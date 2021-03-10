While he says he’s a “long way” from being Canada’s Top Mayor, he was invited by the group that hands out the award to participate in the “Bring Your Eh Game” trivia night with other Mayors.

Smith’s episode featured Mayor Heather Colberg from Drumheller, Alberta, Mayor Bonnie Crombie from Mississauga, and Mayor Danny Breen from St. John’s, Newfoundland.

“The whole show is basically like sitting around and having a beverage with friends,” Smith explains. According to Canada’s Top Mayor Award’s Facebook page, $2,500 was raised during the episode for Foodbanks Canada’s COVID-19 Relief Fund. You can watch the episode on YouTube. “It was all in good fun,” Smith adds.

What made it fun for our Mayor was that the questions were based on the stories the other Mayors were telling. “It might not be a question specifically about your community, but it might be somehow related to one of those facets we talked about,” he explains. “One of those stories from my perspective was how unbelievably our community pulled together during the floods (in 2019). It still gives me chills when I think about it.”

Smith says he will always be “incredibly proud” of how Bracebridge pulled together in 2019 during the flood.

Since the pandemic starts over a year ago, he says foodbanks have been used “more than ever” and are relying on our support. “Not just in this community, but throughout the country,” he adds.

“The most important thing at the end of the day is to please support our foodbanks,” Smith says. “They’re incredible volunteers doing amazing work in this community and other communities and God bless them all.” He says he hopes more people decide to donate what they to Foodbanks Canada, or reach out to their local foodbank to make a donation.