The active COVID-19 case count is still 23 in Muskoka after four new cases and three recoveries were reported Wednesday by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU).

The new cases are:

A man from Bracebridge under the age of 18. The Health Unit reports he got the virus through close contact.

A man from Bracebridge between the ages of 18 and 34. He also got the virus through close contact.

A man from Huntsville between the ages of 18 and 34. The cause is still under investigation.

A woman from Huntsville between the ages of 35 and 44. It’s also not known how she contracted the virus.

There have been 46 cases of COVID-19 in Bracebridge with six considered active. In Huntsville, there have been 83 cases with 16 active.

There is no change to the active case count because one case from Huntsville was removed and transferred to a different Health Unit. In Muskoka as a whole, there has been a total of 244 cases of the coronavirus with 218 people going on to recover.

The Health Unit is reporting 37 new cases of variants of concern (VOC) in Simcoe Muskoka Wednesday. There are now 142 active cases of VOCs in SMDHU’s medical region.

In total, 232 cases of B.1.1.7 – the variant originally from the UK – have been confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, four cases of the P.1 variant – originating in Brazil, and one case of the B.1.351 variant – originating in South Africa. There are also 473 cases of VOCs that are awaiting further tests before health officials can confirm which variant they are.

On Tuesday, 777 people were vaccinated in Simcoe Muskoka, adding to the 51,675 that have already gotten the shot.