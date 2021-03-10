Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the light at the end of the tunnel keeps getting brighter.

It comes as provincial officials say they are expanding on the delivery channels to administer COVID-19 vaccines to include pharmacies and primary care settings.

As of Friday, over 325 pharmacies in three public health unit regions, Toronto, Windsor-Essex and Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington will be offering the AstraZeneca vaccine to eligible Ontarians aged 60-64, by appointment only, as part of the vaccine delivery pilot program.

Ford says the vaccine roll out will be expanded to more pharmacies in other regions of the province as supply increases.

All vaccinations available through pharmacies will require an appointment to be made in advance. Meanwhile, in Toronto, Hamilton, Guelph, Peterborough, Simcoe-Muskoka and Peel, primary care physicians will begin providing shots to the same age group on Saturday but they will contact patients to set up appointments.

Premier Ford also announced that by the end of Wednesday, the province will reach the one million mark for doses administered as Ontario continues to lead the country in vaccinations completed.