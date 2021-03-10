Ontario launched a Tourism Economic Recovery Ministerial Task Force on Wednesday.

Minister of Heritage, Sport and Tourism Industries, Lisa MacLeod said the task force will provide strategies to help position Ontario as a destination of choice for travel.

“The task force, in particular, will be looking at travel incentives and how to build out itineraries across Ontario that look at that authentic Ontario product and experience and really allows our regional tourism organizations to collaborate more frequently,” said MacLeod.

The task force will be chaired by former MPP and Cabinet Minister Tim Hudak and will deliver a report with its recommendations on how to support the recovery of Ontario’s $36-billion tourism industry to MacLeod this spring.