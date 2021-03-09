River Street will be fully closed starting Wednesday to allow crews to move machinery into the construction zone. Full Stage 1 road closures and detours start Friday and continue until the end of May. Construction crews will begin to install fencing along Main Street to secure the Stage 1 construction zone, impacting some parking spaces.

Stage 1 work will mainly concentrate on the Muskoka River Swing Bridge and underground water and sewer replacement along Main Street to Brunel and River Street.

Road Closed for Stage 1:

Main Street from the Muskoka River Swing Bridge to Brunel Road

Muskoka River Swing Bridge

River Street from High Street to Main Street

Main Street from Brunel Road to West Street will be used for the storage of construction material purposes only.

Detour Routes for Stage 1:

Westbound and eastbound traffic will detour north of the construction area – Chaffey Street and West Road and Centre Street

Traffic travelling north or south will be directed between Brunel Road and Centre Street, along Veterans Way.

The entire project is expected to be finished by spring 2022.