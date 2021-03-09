The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is reporting one new case of COVID-19 in Muskoka, but seven recoveries.

It drops the active case count to 23 locally.

The new case is:

A man from Huntsville between the ages of 35 and 44. SMDHU says he got the virus through close contact with another positive case.

It’s the 82nd case to be reported in Huntsville, with 17 of them considered active.

A total of 241 cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Muskoka with 215 now having recovered.

The Health Unit has added 28 cases of B.1.1.7 – the variant originally from the UK – in its medical region, which puts the active number of cases of variants of concern to 133.

On Monday, 535 people got a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 50,889 people have gotten a shot in the arm since the vaccine became available in Simcoe Muskoka.