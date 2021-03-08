The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has added 12 new COVID-19 cases in Muskoka.

The Health Unit also added four new recoveries locally. The active case count jumps to 29 in Muskoka.

The new cases are:

A man from Huntsville between the age of 35 and 44. He got the virus through close contact.

A man from Huntsville between the ages of 45 and 64. The cause is still under investigation.

A woman from Huntsville between the ages of 65 and 79. SMDHU reports she contracted it through the community.

A man from Huntsville between the ages of 65 and 79. The Health Unit says he got it through the community.

A woman from Huntsville between the ages of 35 and 44. She got it through close contact with another positive case.

Four women from Huntsville under the age of 18. All of them got it through close contact with another positive case.

A man from Huntsville between the ages of 18 and 34. The Health Unit says he got the virus through close contact with another positive case.

A woman from Huntsville between the ages of 35 and 44. The cause is still under investigation.

A man from Gravenhurst between the ages of 35 and 44. SMDHU says he contracted the virus through an outbreak.

Since the pandemic began, 82 cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Huntsville. According to the Health Unit, 19 cases are still considered active. In Gravenhurst, 49 cases have been reported with two active.

A total of 240 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Muskoka with 208 people recovering.

On Saturday, 714 vaccines were administered in Simcoe Muskoka, adding to the 50,068 shots given out in the region.

Eight new cases of B.1.1.7 – the variant originally from the UK – were added Monday, putting the total amount of diagnoses at 225.