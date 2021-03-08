The province sent out an alert to the media explaining the 1,631 new cases reported today is higher than expected because of the data catch-up process related to the provincial Case and Contact Management system.

61-percent of today’s reported cases were in the hotspots around the GTHA.

Nearly 38,100 tests have been completed over the last day with 291,834 people having now recovered.

Another ten people have died across the province. Test positivity, the percentage of tests coming back positive, is at 3.4 percent.

Written by Casey Kenny