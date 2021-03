Ontario is reporting its highest daily total of COVID-19 cases in over a month.

The province added 1,631 new cases on Monday with 61 per cent in the hot spots around the GTHA.

Nearly 38,100 tests have been completed over the last day with 291,834 people having now recovered.

Another ten people have died across the province.

Test positivity, the percentage of tests coming back positive, is at 3.4 per cent.